Butera is in the lineup, catching and hitting eighth against the Phillies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tony Wolters had started three straight games coming into this contest, so he'll get a breather Saturday, allowing Butera to slide in and make his second start of the season. The 35-year-old went 1-for-4 with a double in his last start on April 15 and should continue to serve as Wolters' backup until Chris Iannetta (lat strain) returns from the injured list.