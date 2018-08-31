Rockies' Drew Butera: Traded to Colorado
Butera was sent from Kansas City to Colorado along with cash considerations in exchange for Jerry Vasto on Friday.
Butera will see a major upgrade in his home park, but the difference between Coors Field and Kauffman Stadium won't be enough to salvage the veteran's .188/.259/.289 batting line. He's also not likely to see much more playing time. While he's no longer stuck behind a catcher who plays as often as Salvador Perez does, he now appears to be the third catcher on the Rockies' depth chart, stuck behind Tony Wolters and Chris Iannetta.
