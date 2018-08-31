Butera was sent from Kansas City to Colorado along with cash considerations in exchange for Jerry Vasto on Friday.

Butera will see a major upgrade in his home park, but the difference between Coors Field and Kauffman Stadium won't be enough to salvage the veteran's .188/.259/.289 batting line. He's also not likely to see much more playing time. While he's no longer stuck behind a catcher who plays as often as Salvador Perez does, he now appears to be the third catcher on the Rockies' depth chart, stuck behind Tony Wolters and Chris Iannetta.

More News
Our Latest Stories