Spain was traded from Atlanta to Colorado on Sunday in exchange for Sam Hilliard.

Spain was drafted by Atlanta in the 10th round of the first-year player draft in 2021, and he spent the 2022 campaign at High-A Rome. He made 36 appearances (seven starts) and posted a 5.30 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 56 innings. The right-hander will likely begin the 2023 season at High-A Spokane or Double-A Hartford.