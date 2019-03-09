Diaz (undisclosed) is listed as an available reserve for Saturday's split-squad game against the Indians, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Diaz had been shut down at one point during the Dominican Summer League with an injury, but his availability off the bench Saturday suggests he'll enter 2019 at full strength. The 19-year-old should head back to minor-league camp beginning Monday after the Rockies complete their split-squad games Saturday and Sunday.