Rockies' Eddy Diaz: Out with undisclosed injury
Diaz is on the disabled list in the Dominican Summer League with an undisclosed injury.
The 18-year-old speedster had a .309/.417/.436 slash line with zero home runs, 54 steals (on 62 attempts) and a 17:31 K:BB in 223 plate appearances before getting hurt. Since Diaz has not yet made his stateside debut, there's not much public scouting data available, so it's unclear if he's a 70- or 80-grade runner, but Diaz is certainly a burner. He also has a pretty good handle of the strike zone. His speed, patience and contact skills are appealing traits that make him a worthwhile flier in dynasty leagues.
