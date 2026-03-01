default-cbs-image
Julien (back) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Julien hadn't played since Tuesday while he contended with back tightness, but a few days off was apparently all he needed to move past the issue. The 26-year-old will be competing for a strong-side platoon role at either first base or DH throughout spring training.

