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Julien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Julien had served as the Rockies' designated hitter in the team's first two games of the season, going 1-for-5 with a double. Though he should have a fairly clear path to at-bats while Mickey Moniak (finger) is on the shelf, Julien will be the odd man out of the lineup Sunday while Hunter Goodman gets a day off from catching but sticks in the starting nine at DH.

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