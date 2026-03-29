Julien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Julien had served as the Rockies' designated hitter in the team's first two games of the season, going 1-for-5 with a double. Though he should have a fairly clear path to at-bats while Mickey Moniak (finger) is on the shelf, Julien will be the odd man out of the lineup Sunday while Hunter Goodman gets a day off from catching but sticks in the starting nine at DH.