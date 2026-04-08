Rockies' Edouard Julien: Gaining traction atop lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Julien will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Julien will handle leadoff duties for a third straight contest and appears to have at least temporarily reclaimed a spot in the Rockies' starting nine against right-handed pitching while Jake McCarthy (.385 OPS) and Jordan Beck (.268 OPS) have struggled out of the gate and have lost out on playing time as a result. With a .513 OPS in 20 plate appearances, Julien has been marginally better, but he'll likely need to raise his production to ensure he sticks atop the lineup on a longer-term basis.
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