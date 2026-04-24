Rockies' Edouard Julien: Grabbing seat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Julien is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Mets.
Julien went 7-for-23 with five RBI and four runs scored during the Rockies' recent six-game homestand, but he will get a breather Friday as the team begins a road trip. Tyler Freeman is handling second base and batting cleanup.
More News
-
Rockies' Edouard Julien: Four-game hitting streak•
-
Rockies' Edouard Julien: Idle against southpaw•
-
Rockies' Edouard Julien: Drives in three runs•
-
Rockies' Edouard Julien: First homer of 2026•
-
Rockies' Edouard Julien: Taking advantage of playng time•
-
Rockies' Edouard Julien: Gaining traction atop lineup•