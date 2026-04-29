Julien is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

After starting each of the past three games, the left-handed-hitting Julien will hit the bench while the Reds send a southpaw (Brandon Williamson) to the bump. With Julien taking a seat, Willi Castro (knee) will cover second base in his return to the lineup, and Hunter Goodman will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter while Brett Sullivan draws a start behind the dish.