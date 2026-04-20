Rockies' Edouard Julien: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
While Julien has taken hold of the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching, the Rockies will continue to shield the left-handed batter from southpaws. Jordan Beck will replace Julien as the team's table setter Monday while lefty Justin Wrobleski toes the rubber for the Dodgers.
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