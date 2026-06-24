Rockies' Edouard Julien: Idle for series finale

Julien is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Julien will join fellow left-handed hitters Mickey Moniak, Troy Johnston and Brett Sullivan on the bench while the Red Sox send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the bump for the series finale. Though he had started in all but one of the Rockies' matchups with right-handed pitchers dating back to May 26, Julien's opportunities could be harder to come by now that Moniak is back in the fold following a month-long stint on the injured list.