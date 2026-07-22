Rockies' Edouard Julien: Losing hold of platoon role

Julien will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Julien will draw his first start of the series after sitting Monday and Tuesday while the Nationals sent lefty starters to the hill for both contests. Julien is batting just .148/.258/.296 thus far in July, and he no longer appears to have a firm grasp on a strong-side platoon role after the Rockies held him out of the lineup against right-handed starters in the final game before the All-Star break and in the first game of the second half.