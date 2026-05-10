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Julien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for Philadelphia, the Rockies will stock up on some extra right-handed bats while Julien joins fellow left-handed hitters TJ Rumfield, Troy Johnston and Brett Sullivan on the bench. Tyler Freeman will receive the nod at second base in place of Julien.

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