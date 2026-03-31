Rockies' Edouard Julien: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Julien is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Julien has gone 1-for-7 with a double and four strikeouts while starting three of Colorado's first four games of the season, and he'll hit the bench for Tuesday's contest. TJ Rumfleld will shift to designated hitter and Willi Castro to first base, opening up the keystone for Ryan Ritter.
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