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Manager Warren Schaeffer said Sunday that Julien will be included on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Julien has no minor-league options remaining, so he always seemed to be in good position to make the Opening Day roster even after producing a middling .693 OPS during Cactus League play. The 26-year-old's role remains unclear, however, and he could find playing time tough to come by if he's unable to secure a strong-side platoon job at first base, second base or designated hitter. Julien offers limited defensive utility and owns a lowly .209/.278/.313 slash line (66 wRC+) over 126 career plate appearances versus left-handed pitchers.

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