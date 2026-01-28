default-cbs-image
The Rockies acquired Julien and Pierson Ohl from the Twins on Wednesday in exchange for Jace Kaminska and cash considerations.

Julien is out of minor-league options and has slashed only .208/.299/.324 with a 32 percent strikeout rate over the last two seasons. However, he also boasts a 13 percent walk rate and 11.8 percent barrel rate at the major-league level. The left-handed-hitting Julien has a good chance of seeing regular playing time versus right-handed pitching, whether that's at one position or bouncing around to multiple spots.

