Rockies' Edouard Julien: Taking advantage of playng time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Julien went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk Wednesday against the Astros.
Julien served as Colorado's leadoff hitter for the third consecutive game. He's performed well in that span, going 5-for-12 with four RBI and three runs scored. Julien began the season as a part-time player, though his strong performance could earn him additional playing time in at least the short term.
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