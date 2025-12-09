default-cbs-image
The Rockies signed Castellano to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Castellano was taken by the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft last offseason before being returned to the Phillies. The 24-year-old held a 5.40 ERA and 39:14 K:BB over 35 innings in 2025 at Double-A Reading.

