Rockies' Eiberson Castellano: Inks minors deal with Rockies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies signed Castellano to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Castellano was taken by the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft last offseason before being returned to the Phillies. The 24-year-old held a 5.40 ERA and 39:14 K:BB over 35 innings in 2025 at Double-A Reading.
