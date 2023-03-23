Montero has gone 16-for-51 with four home runs and two doubles during Cactus League action.

Montero has swung the bat well for much of spring, but that's been particularly true of late. He has tallied four multi-hit performances in his last eight contests, and he has gone deep twice in that span. After Nolan Jones was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, Montero's primary competition for the starting job at third base appears to be Mike Moustakas.