Montero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Montero has an extra-base hit and at least one RBI in each of his last three games. He began Tuesday's game on the bench but entered early after Charlie Blackmon (hamstring) exited the contest. Montero is at a middling .209/.274/.313 slash line with four homers, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and 10 doubles over 62 contests this season, though he's hit just .167 (8-for-48) in June. If Blackmon misses additional time, that may allow Montero to be in the lineup more often, as his playing time has started to slip.