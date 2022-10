Montero went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Montero ended his season with a hitless performance and hit only .150 across his last 12 games. He made his big-league debut in 2022 and maintained a solid .199 ISO, but he also had a .233/.270/.432 line thanks to a 32.4 percent strikeout rate. Montero will be a candidate to earn playing time at the corner infield spots and designated hitter to begin the 2023 campaign.