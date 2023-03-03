Montero is expected to get a chance to compete for the Rockies' third base job with Ryan McMahon moving to second, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

It will be Montero and Nolan Jones duking it out at the hot corner, general manager Bill Schmidt told Sherman. Montero faded late with the Rockies last season but held his own in his first stint in the majors with a .702 OPS and six home runs over 53 games. He's out of options, so Montero will make the Opening Day roster no matter what. Montero would be at a disadvantage in a potential platoon scenario, though, as the right-handed hitter to Jones' left-handed bat.