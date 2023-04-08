Montero is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Montero will get a day of rest against right-hander Trevor Williams. In his place, Mike Moustakas will hit fifth and play third base. Over 28 at-bats to begin 2023, Montero has hit .321 with a .785 OPS, a home run and three RBI.
