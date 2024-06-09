Montero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at St. Louis, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Montero started the previous six games but will take a seat Sunday after going 3-for-23 with nine strikeouts during that span. Michael Toglia will start at first base and bat seventh in the series finale versus the Cardinals.
