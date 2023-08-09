Montero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Montero's stretch of eight consecutive starts will come to an end Wednesday as utility man Cole Tucker replaces him in the lineup for the series finale. Though injuries to Kris Bryant (finger) and Charlie Blackmon (hand) have opened up everyday playing time for him, Montero has yet to take advantage of the opportunity. Since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, Montero is hitting .195 with three extra-base hits (one home run, two doubles) and a 46.5 percent strikeout rate in 11 games.