Montero has gone 11-for-33 with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored since being optioned to Triple-Albuquerque on May 1.

Montero made his brief major-league debut at the end of April, as he started one game before being demoted back to Triple-A. The only downside to his performance since has been that he has struck out nine times in 36 plate appearances, though his strikeout rate for the season at Albuquerque still sits at just 17.1 percent. Montero doesn't have a clear path to playing time in Colorado with Ryan McMahon locked in at third base, though he could earn some plate appearances at designated hitter if he continues to hit well.