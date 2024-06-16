Montero will play first base and bat cleanup Saturday against Pittsburgh, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Brenton Doyle (knee) was scratched from the lineup Saturday, pushing Jake Cave to center field and Michael Toglia into right in order to open up a spot at first base for Montero. Montero has just two hits in his last 23 at-bats and has a .546 OPS on the year.