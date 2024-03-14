Montero may be forcing his way into the lineup with his performance this spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Montero is projected to be on the Opening Day roster, though his fit in the starting lineup is unclear. He'd likely gain at-bats at DH, which would in turn push Charlie Blackmon to the outfield while endangering Sean Bouchard's playing time. Montero has displayed a familiar profile this spring, as he's posted an impressive .333 ISO but is still striking out at a 27 percent clip.