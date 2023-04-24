The Rockies optioned Montero to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Montero saw regular duty at third base after Ryan McMahon was moved to second to cover for the loss of Brendan Rodgers (shoulder). However, the Rockies have reverted back to McMahon at the hot corner of late when it became apparent Montero couldn't hack it defensively. Montero's bat has also faded lately as his playing time dwindled.
