Montero is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Rays.
Montero had a productive weekend against the White Sox, going 5-for-10 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI in three games, but he'll grab some rest during Tuesday's series opener at Tampa Bay. Michael Toglia is starting at first base and Jurickson Profar will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter.
