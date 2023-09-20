Montero is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Diego, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It's the first day off this month for Montero, who is 3-for-17 with 11 strikeouts over his last four contests. Kris Bryant is handling first base Wednesday.
More News
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Notches three hits in loss•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Showing improvement•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Draws third straight start•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Gets back into lineup•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Sitting in third straight•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: On bench again Sunday•