Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Montero isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Montero went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday but will be on the bench for the second time in the last three games. Charlie Blackmon is serving as the designated hitter and batting third.
