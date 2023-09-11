Montero went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Giants.

Montero has hit safely in seven of nine games in September, and three of them have been multi-hit efforts. The infielder is 11-for-28 (.393) this month with a home run, three doubles and three RBI. For the season, he's slashing .243/.289/.402 with six homers, 29 RBI, 28 runs scored and 12 doubles across 232 plate appearances. He's seeing consistent playing time between first base and designated hitter as the Rockies evaluate younger players toward the tail end of a lost season.