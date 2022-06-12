Montero was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque between the two halves of Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Both of Montero's stints with the big-league squad have been quite brief, and he hasn't made the most of his very limited opportunities, going 2-for-13 with five strikeouts. Jake Bird had his contract selected to take Montero's place on the roster.

More News