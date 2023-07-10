Montero was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Giants.

Montero will head back to Triple-A after being called up from Albuquerque on May 29. The 24-year-old produced a .145 average with four extra-base hits, including a homer, eight RBI and four runs scored over 55 at-bats in 18 games during his second stint with Colorado in 2023. Montero will look to hit for a higher average with Triple-A before potentially earning another call-up later this season.