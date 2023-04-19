Montero is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Pirates.
Montero will sit for a second consecutive contest after making two errors in the field in Monday's loss to the Pirates. Ryan McMahon will take care of third base duties with Alan Trejo covering second base.
