Montero is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.
Montero has seen the majority of the reps at first base over the past week, but he's also failed to pick up a hit since June 9 and is slashing .069/.100/.138 over 29 at-bats in the month of June. Mike Moustakas will play first base and hit seventh with Montero out of the lineup.
