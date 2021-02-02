Montero and several other prospects were traded from the Cardinals to the Rockies in exchange for Nolan Arenado, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Montero has yet to make his big-league debut, spending the majority of the 2019 campaign at Double-A, where he struggled to a .188.235/.317 slash line with seven homers and 18 RBI (59 games). He figures to have a good chance to begin the 2021 season at Triple-A Albuquerque.