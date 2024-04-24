Montero went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Padres.

Montero tallied his first three-hit game of the season and his second multi-hit effort over a three-game span. His second inning double was his first extra-base hit since April 12 and he also kickstarted a five-run fourth inning with a leadoff single and later walked with the bases loaded in the same frame. The 25-year-old is now slashing .242/.288/.273 with four RBI, three runs and a 5:11 BB:K in 73 plate appearances.