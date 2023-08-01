Montero went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and an RBI in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Montero was making his third start in six games since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque last Wednesday. Though Michael Toglia is expected to get the first opportunity to serve as the Rockies' primary first baseman following the recent trade of C.J. Cron to the Angels, Montero drew the starting nod Monday while Toglia shifted to the corner outfield as a replacement for Nolan Jones, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Toglia and Jones will have clearer paths to everyday roles moving forward, but Montero may end up settling in as the Rockies' top option at designated hitter. In addition to Cron, the Rockies also recently traded away another everyday player in Randal Grichuk, and two more lineup regulars in Charlie Blackmon (hand) and Kris Bryant (finger) remain on the injured list and are without clear target dates to return.