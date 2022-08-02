The Rockies recalled Montero from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Padres.

With Kris Bryant (foot) going on the injured list Monday, Montero will provide the Rockies with an extra right-handed bat, though he won't necessarily be thrust into a regular role in the lineup unless the Rockies deal away an everyday player or two ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The corner-infield prospect has logged 35 plate appearances with Colorado this season, slashing .176/.200/.235 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate.

