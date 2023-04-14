Montero (thumb) remains out of the lineup Friday at Seattle.
Montero suffered a right thumb injury on a slide into home plate Monday versus the Cardinals and hasn't played since. Alan Trejo will start at third base and bat eighth for the Rockies on Friday night against the Mariners.
More News
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Out again Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Gets day of rest•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Gets breather Monday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Goes deep in opener•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Appears ready for starting job•