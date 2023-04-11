Montero was scratched from the Rockies' lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Montero has some soreness in his left hand following an awkward slide into home plate Monday. He's considered day-to-day. Harold Castro will jump in at third base and bat seventh versus the visiting Cardinals and right-hander Miles Mikolas.
More News
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Gets day of rest•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Gets breather Monday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Goes deep in opener•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Appears ready for starting job•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Slugs third spring homer•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Looking to improve foot quickness•