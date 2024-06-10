Montero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Even with Kris Bryant (ribs), Sean Bouchard (ankle) and Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) recently joining Nolan Jones (knee) and Jordan Beck (hand) on the injured list, Montero still hasn't been able to maintain a regular spot in the Colorado lineup. He'll take a seat for the second day in a row, with his move to the bench coming after he had gotten off to a 3-for-27 start to June while striking out at a 39.3 percent clip. Recent Triple-A Albuquerque call-up Michael Toglia sported a hot bat during the Rockies' four-game weekend series split with the Cardinals and looks to have unseated Montero as the Rockies' preferred option at first base for the time being.