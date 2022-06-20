Montero is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Montero had a brief stint with the major-league club earlier in June and went 2-for-13 with five strikeouts. He's been more successful in Albuquerque, slashing .327/.395/.563 with 13 home runs, 43 RBI, 35 runs and three stolen bases this season. While the 23-year-old will get to spend more time with the Rockies, it's possible that he'll have another brief stint in the majors since Kris Bryant (back) hopes to return to action next weekend.