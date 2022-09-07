Montero went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.

Including Tuesday's game, Montero has started only six of Colorado's last 14 games. However, Brendan Rodgers got the day off, which left an opening for Montero at third base. He took advantage of the opportunity by taking Brandon Woodruff yard in the third inning for his fifth home run of the season. Montero has a .210 ISO and .406 slugging percentage through 129 big-league plate appearances, but he's also struck out at a 34.1 percent clip.