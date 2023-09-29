Montero went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and four total runs scored in Thursday's 14-5 win over the Dodgers.

This was arguably Montero's base game of the year from a fantasy perspective. He's logged six three-hit efforts, four of which have come since Aug. 15. The infielder is at a .247/.294/.417 slash line with nine homers, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored, 15 doubles and no stolen bases through 82 contests overall.