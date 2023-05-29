Montero was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Montero has destroyed Triple-A pitching since his demotion in late April, posting a 1.200 OPS with 13 home runs over just 28 games. While Montero is probably worth another long look by the Rockies, he's replacing Charlie Blackmon (bereavement) on the roster and might only be around until Blackmon returns later this week.