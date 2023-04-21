Montero is not in the Rockies' lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
He's now been on the bench for three of the last four games and the one game he did start was in the designated hitter spot. Meanwhile, each of Ryan McMahon's starts during that stretch have come at third base, as it appears the Rockies might no longer be willing to put up with Montero's poor defense at the hot corner.
More News
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Struggling in return to lineup•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Returns from thumb injury•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Could return Saturday•
-
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Remains out of lineup Friday•